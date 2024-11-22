Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41 off 59 balls. Rishabh Pant (37), Dhruv Jurel (11), Washington Sundar (4), another debutant Harshit Rana and captain Jasprit Bumrah (8) were the other five Indian batters to be dismissed in the post-lunch session

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India all out for 150 in first Test against Australia x 00:00

India were all out for 150 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against Australia here.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, who elected to bat, lost six wickets in the second session which had 24.4 overs.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41 off 59 balls. Rishabh Pant (37), Dhruv Jurel (11), Washington Sundar (4), another debutant Harshit Rana and captain Jasprit Bumrah (8) were the other five Indian batters to be dismissed in the post-lunch session.

Also Read: "It was a life-changing moment for me when I won my first gold", Asian Para Games gold medalist Ekta Bhyan

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14), Mitchell Marsh (2/12) and captain Pat Cummins (2/67) were the wicket-takers.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal failed to open accounts in their first Test outings in Australia while star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 after facing 12 balls.

The other opener, KL Rahul, got out to a controversial caught-behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs (KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 37, Nitish Kumar Reddy 41; Josh Hazlewood 4/29).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.