Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat Japan by 211 runs

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Sharjah
PTI |

C Andre Siddarth (38), Hardik Raj (25 not out), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) also played useful knocks to help India post a mammoth 339 for 6 in their 50 overs. It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mohamed Amaan led from the front with an unbeaten century, while KP Karthikeya (57) and opener Ayush Mhatre (54) made fifties to hand India a comfortable 211-run victory over minnows Japan in the 50-over U-19 Asia Cup here on Monday. Amaan slammed an unbeaten 122 off just 118 balls, a knock studded with only seven boundaries, after India were invited to bat. 


C Andre Siddarth (38), Hardik Raj (25 not out), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) also played useful knocks to help India post a mammoth 339 for 6 in their 50 overs. It was an easy outing for the Indians, as they restricted Japan to 128 for 8, securing their first win in Group A.


Brief scores
India U-19 339-6 (M Amaan 122*, K Karthikeya 57, A Mhatre 54; H Kelly 2-42) beat Japan U-19 128-8 (H Kelly 50; H Raj 2-9, C Sharma 2-14) by 211 runs


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

