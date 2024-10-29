Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat NZ by six wickets to win womens ODI series 2 1

India beat NZ by six wickets to win women's ODI series 2-1

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:58 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Chasing 233, India completed the task in 44.2 overs. Mandhana made exactly 100 runs, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained not out on 59

India beat NZ by six wickets to win women's ODI series 2-1

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: X/@BCCIWomen)

Listen to this article
India beat NZ by six wickets to win women's ODI series 2-1
x
00:00

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led by example with a fine hundred as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third women's ODI to win the three-match series 2-1 here on Tuesday.


Chasing 233, India completed the task in 44.2 overs. Mandhana made exactly 100 runs, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained not out on 59.


Also Read: Gujarat Titans likely to retain these three big stars


Earlier, middle-order batter Brooke Halliday struck a 96-ball 86 and lifted New Zealand from a precarious 88/5 to 232 all out.

Looking to win the series and regain some lost ground after their early exit in the recent T20 World Cup, India achieved their objective with the series win.

Brief scores:

New Zealand Women: 232 all out; 49.5 overs (Brooke Halliday 86; Deepti Sharma 3/39) lost to India Women: 236/4; 44.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 100, Harmanpreet Kaur 59 not out) by six wickets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand india new zealand Smriti Mandhana sports news cricket news harmanpreet kaur Team India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK