India eves beat Nepal to clinch bilateral series

Sushma Patel scored a breezy 37-ball 45 as India defeated Nepal by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind in Mumbai on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Nepal scored 165-6 in 20 overs. In reply, India chased the target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets.