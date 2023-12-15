Breaking News
India eves beat Nepal to clinch bilateral series

India eves beat Nepal to clinch bilateral series

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Put in to bat, Nepal scored 165-6 in 20 overs. In reply, India chased the target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Sushma Patel scored a breezy 37-ball 45 as India defeated Nepal by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20 Women’s Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind in Mumbai on Thursday.


Also Read: India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards


Put in to bat, Nepal scored 165-6 in 20 overs. In reply, India chased the target in the 19th over for the loss of three wickets.


