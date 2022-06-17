India pacer Harshal Patel reveals his key to success ahead of 4th T20I vs South Africa

At the end of the day you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation if you don't go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn't fall in place, said Patel

Harshal Patel. Pic/PTI

Harshal Patel has been one of the standout players in the last couple of IPL seasons. His immense success with RCB has seen him get a call up to the national side following last year's T20 World Cup. It's safe to say that he has taken his chance with both hands.

The Haryana bowler has picked up 17 wickets from 11 T20I games, most recently picking up a career-best haul of 4/25 against South Africa. Ahead of the 4th game against the Proteas, Harshal spilled the beans on the secret behind his success.

He was quoted by PTI saying, "To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL). With every bowler the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers strengths and patterns are. As a bowler my job is to stay one step ahead of them."

"At the end of the day you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation if you don't go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn't fall in place. My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point of time."

Unlike another breakout IPL star, Umran Malik, Harshal relies on changes of pace and the usage of variations to pick wickets. He said that since he didn't have the rapid pace to dislodge batters, his focus has always been on developing his skills with the ball.

He said, "I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph. My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling. I would certainly prefer to pay on slow wickets."

"It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit. We have bowlers who can bowl on all pitches but it brings them more into the game when there are slightly slower pitches and slightly bigger ground dimensions."

(With inputs from PTI)