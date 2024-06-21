India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20I series

Currently, both South Africa and India have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. So far, both teams have ticked all the boxes in the tournament and are having a great run. The Proteas are placed in Group B along with England, the West Indies and the USA. On the other hand, the "Men in Blue" are placed in Group A

Team India's huddle (Pic: File Pic)

Team India will tour to South Africa to play the four-match T20I series in November 2024. Cricket South Africa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced in a joint statement.

As per Cricket South Africa's statement, the series will be held from November 8 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha on November 10, Centurion on December 13 and Johannesburg on November 15.

"I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa's cricket, and world cricket in general," CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in the statement.

"Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: "India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

"I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests."

India's short tour has been accommodated between their home Test series against New Zealand and their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.

Currently, both South Africa and India have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. So far, both teams have ticked all the boxes in the tournament and are having a great run. The Proteas are placed in Group B along with England, the West Indies and the USA. On the other hand, the "Men in Blue" are placed in Group A having the likes of Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

(With PTI Inputs)