India U-19 falter against Oz spinners on Day 2 despite Suryavanshi’s ton

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a quick hundred, but India U-19’s middle and later order batters crumbled against Australian spinners Thomas Brown and Vishwa Ramkumar to throw away the advantage on Day Two of the four-day first under-19 Test, here on Tuesday.

Suryavanshi, resuming from overnight 81, duly completed his century (104, 62b, 14x4, 4x6) and added 133 runs for the opening wicket with Vihaan Malhotra (76, 108b, 13x4, 1x6).

But rest of the batters did not follow it up, as India, overnight 103-0, were bundled out for 296 in their first innings, three runs more than Australia’s first-dig score.

In their second innings, the tourists were placed at a gingerly 110-4, but still hold a 107-run advantage as chasing anything close to 200 in the fourth innings could be a tricky proposition here.

