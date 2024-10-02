Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India U 19 falter against Oz spinners on Day 2 despite Suryavanshis ton

India U-19 falter against Oz spinners on Day 2 despite Suryavanshi’s ton

Updated on: 02 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

But rest of the batters did not follow it up, as India, overnight 103-0, were bundled out for 296 in their first innings, three runs more than Australia’s first-dig score

India U-19 falter against Oz spinners on Day 2 despite Suryavanshi’s ton

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India U-19 falter against Oz spinners on Day 2 despite Suryavanshi’s ton
x
00:00

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a quick hundred, but India U-19’s middle and later order batters crumbled against Australian spinners Thomas Brown and Vishwa Ramkumar to throw away the advantage on Day Two of the four-day first under-19 Test, here on Tuesday.


Suryavanshi, resuming from overnight 81, duly completed his century (104, 62b, 14x4, 4x6) and added 133 runs for the opening wicket with Vihaan Malhotra (76, 108b, 13x4, 1x6).


Also Read: Suryavanshi’s 81 gives India U-19 edge over Oz


But rest of the batters did not follow it up, as India, overnight 103-0, were bundled out for 296 in their first innings, three runs more than Australia’s first-dig score.

In their second innings, the tourists were placed at a gingerly 110-4, but still hold a 107-run advantage as chasing anything close to 200 in the fourth innings could be a tricky proposition here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK