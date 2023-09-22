India vs Australia: The final touch before the ODI World Cup 2023

India and Australia have faced each other in 146 ODI matches and out of that India has won 54 games and Australia has won 82 matches. India sits at 2nd position in the ICC's ODI rankings whereas Australia is at no.3 in the list

Pat Cummins, KL Rahul (Pic: PTI)

India skipper KL Rahul skipper has won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) between India vs Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

The two teams will play three ODIs before heading into the much anticipated Cricket World Cup that will be played in India.

Team India will head into today's clash with KL Rahul leading the side. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the first two games against the Aussies.

Australia will miss their lead pacer Mitchell Starc due to a groin injury.

With a victory in the Asia Cup 2023, Team India is all charged up to play against Australia before the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Australian team after facing a 3-2 series defeat against South Africa will try to bounce back for the World Cup 2023 preparations.

Confirmed playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c)(wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: David Warner, Marnus Labuschgane, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins (c), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott.