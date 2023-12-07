India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023: Team India lands in South Africa for multi-format series tour

Team India's star players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the white-ball series against South Africa. The number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side ahead of the T20Is against Proteas. In ODIs, the Indian team will clash with South Africa under KL Rahul's captaincy

Team India received a warm welcome as they landed in the Rainbow Nation ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023, starting on Sunday. They also posed with their supporters as they arrived in Durban.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which players were seen arriving at a South African airport and being greeted warmly by hotel staff.

The all-format tour of South Africa will kickstart on Sunday with a three-match T20I series which will go on till December 14. From December 17, the ODI leg of the white-ball series will start which will conclude on September 21.

The Men in Blue, including Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, head coach Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Siraj were among others seen in the video.

Team India's star players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the India vs South Africa T20 International series 2023. The number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side ahead of the T20Is against Proteas. The 'Men in Blue' defeated Australia in the recent five-match T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy.

In ODIs, the Indian team will clash with South Africa under KL Rahul's captaincy. Youngsters like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudarshan and Rajat Patidar have received call-ups for the ODI squad.

Senior players will return for the two-match Test series, with the first Test in Centurion from December 26 onwards and the second Test at Cape Town from January 3 next year. This red-ball leg of the series will be the most anticipated one for Indian fans as India are yet to register a Test series win in South Africa.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced their squads against India for the multi-format series at home, beginning from Sunday. Speedster Nandre Burger and batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs received their maiden call-ups to South Africa's Test squad for the India series; wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has also been added to the squad.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

