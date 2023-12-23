Breaking News
India Women post their highest ever total against Australia lead by 124 runs Day 03 Lunch

Updated on: 23 December,2023 01:38 PM IST
ANI |

On Friday, India put up a total of 376/7 with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar unbeaten with scores of 70(147)* and 33(115)* respectively. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh dominated Australian bowlers with the bat, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar chipped in at the end

Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

India Women continued to dominate Australia at lunch on the third day of the Test match after scoring the highest-ever total in their first inning on Saturday.


Harmanpreet Kaur's side posted, 406/10. The Australian bowling attack picked up three quick wickets to end India's first inning of the Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.


Annabel Sutherland bagged two wickets, dismissing Pooja Vastrakar (47 runs from 126 balls) and Renuka Singh (8 runs from 9 balls). While Kim Garth picked up a crucial wicket of Deepti Sharma (78 runs from 171 balls) from the crease.


On the other hand, the Aussie openers Beth Mooney (33 runs from 37 balls) and Phoebe Litchfield (18 runs from 44 balls) could not stay long on the crease at the start of their second inning.

Mooney was run out by Richa Ghosh in the 12th over. While Sneh Rana removed Litchfield in the 14th over.

However, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath are currently on the crease to lead the Aussie batting lineup in their second inning and took the visitors to 63/2 at lunch.

On Friday, India put up a total of 376/7 with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar unbeaten with scores of 70(147)* and 33(115)* respectively.

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh dominated Australian bowlers with the bat, while Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar chipped in at the end to further bolster the position of the hosts on a tricky surface.

Brief score: Australia: 63/2 (Ellyse Perry* 7 runs from 13 balls and Tahlia McGrath* 1 run from 8 balls).

