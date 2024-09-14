Superstar Virat Kohli enjoys lengthy batting session in the nets, while pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah bowls full throttle in team’s first practice session after month-long break ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session yesterday

Listen to this article Indians sweat it out in Chennai x 00:00

Batting superstar Virat Kohli spent about 45 minutes in the nets and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled full tilt as the Indian cricket team on Friday began its preparations for a two-Test series against Bangladesh. With the first Test against Bangladesh scheduled here from September 19, the entire squad, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli, assembled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for a closed door training session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would be the first home assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir. New bowling coach, South African great Morne Morkel, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also in attendance. The BCCI posted images of the first day of practice and wrote, “The countdown starts as Team India begin their preps for an exciting home season.” The images showed the entire squad listening attentively to Gambhir, his support staff and skipper Rohit. “Virat was there for 45 minutes and Bumrah also bowled full throttle,” a source told PTI

Virat arrives from London

Virat has flown in directly from London for the opening Test. Wearing a yellow jersey, Rohit was seen emerging from the airport escorted by security personnel on Thursday night, while Kohli came from London in an early-morning flight. The likes of Bumrah, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had reached the city on Thursday. Batter Sarfaraz Khan will join the squad after the Duleep Trophy game in Anantapur, where he is playing for India ‘B’ right now.



India skipper Rohit Sharma addresses the players and support staff in Chennai yesterday. PICS/BCCI

The players are returning to the field after a much-needed break of more than a month and would look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, which was Gambhir’s first assignment as head coach after taking over Rahul Dravid. It would be interesting to see how Rohit’s side approaches the game against a Bangladesh side, which is on a high following its 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan recently.

Also Read: Azam’s confidence has taken a hit: Dad Moin

A lot at stake

Vital World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake in the two-match series as India get ready for a gruelling 10-match Test season, which also includes a three-Test series at home against New Zealand and the five-match Border-Gavaskar series later this year in Australia. India are currently heading the table with 68.52 percentage points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever