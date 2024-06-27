Breaking News
Inzamam accuses India of ball tampering v Oz

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Inzamam said it’s not possible for the ball to reverse swing in the 15th over of the game indicating that “some serious work had been done” on the ball. 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball tampering during the Super 8 match against Australia on Monday. Inzamam said it’s not possible for the ball to reverse swing in the 15th over of the game indicating that “some serious work had been done” on the ball. “Arshdeep Singh, when he was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reversing. Is it too early [for reverse swing] with the new ball? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over. 


Also Read: T20 World Cup: Jansen's three-wicket haul restricts AFG to 56


“Umpires should keep their eyes open [to spot] these things...If it were Pakistani bowlers [reverse swinging the ball] this would have been a big issue. We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before,” Inzamam said on Pakistani news channel 24 News.


India’s 26-run victory over Australia went a long way in knocking them out of the Super 8. Afghanistan then officially knocked the Aussies out with a win over Bangladesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

