T20 World Cup: Jansen's three-wicket haul restricts AFG to 56

T20 World Cup: Jansen's three-wicket haul restricts AFG to 56

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan's opening duo, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran departed early on the scores of  0 and 2 runs, respectively. The Proteas now have to chase the target of 57 runs in order to qualify for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa celebrating after a wicket (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Having opted to bat first, Afghanistan only managed to score 56 in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa. Pacer Marco Jansen and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed three wickets each to their names. The Proteas now have to chase the target of 57 runs in order to qualify for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.


Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 | "Haven’t played our best game yet", says SA coach Rob Walter


In the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan's opening duo, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran departed early on the scores of  0 and 2 runs, respectively. Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the pavilion by scoring 9 and 10 runs, respectively. Omarzai's 10-run knock was the highest in the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024 for Afghanistan. Nangeyalia Kharote scored 2 runs, followed by Karim Janat who scored 8 runs before getting dismissed. Captain Rashid Khan played a knock of 8 runs which was laced with 2 fours. Naveen-Ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi registered two runs each to their names. Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad departed on a duck in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa.


Pacer Marco Jansen claimed three wickets followed by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi who bagged three wickets. Completing three overs, Jansen conceded 16 runs. Shamsi on the other hand, bowled just 1.5 overs and conceded just 6 runs. Lead pacer Kagiso Rabada and Anric Nortje, too registered two wickets each to their names. Rabada conceded 14 runs in three overs out of which one was a maiden over. completing 3 overs, Nortrje only conceded 7 runs. Afghanistan scored 6 runs in Kehsva Maharaj's 1 over. He went wicketless in the semi-final one of the marquee event. Afghanistan's innings ended in just 11.5 overs.

