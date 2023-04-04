IPL 2023: CSK hit a home run

Century stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway helps four-time champions post massive 217-7 against LSG in season’s first game at Chepauk

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Devon Conway during their 110-run stand against LSG in Chennai yesterday. PIC/AFP

Opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a scintillating century stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 217 for seven in an IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here on Monday. At the time of going to press, LSG were 73 without loss after five overs. Kyle Mayers and skipper KL Rahul were batting on 48 and 18 respectively.

MSD on song again

While the highly-rated Gaikwad hit a classy half-century to lead CSK’s charge, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked a 89-metre six and another to send the adoring Chepauk crowd into a frenzy. A delirious crowd had their glimpse of ‘Thala’, Dhoni as he carted two big sixes before being dismissed, going for a third off Mark Wood’s bowling for 12 off three balls. After the initial blitz by Gaikwad (57 off 37 balls; 3 fours, 4 sixes) and Conway (47 off 29 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes), there were valuable contributions from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls; 1 four, 3 sixes) and Moeen Ali (19).

Also read: IPL 2023: CSK bank on fortress Chepauk for turnaround

Wood, who picked up five wickets in LSG’s demolition of Delhi Capitals on Sunday, was not as effective and finished with 3 for 49 from his four overs. LSG managed to put the brakes on the free-scoring CSK batters, thanks to a splendid spell by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 28 in 4 overs) in the middle overs. Sent in to bat by LSG captain KL Rahul, Gaikwad and Conway creamed 79 runs in the first six overs taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions as no bowler was spared the stick.

Effortless batting

The stylish Gaikwad continued his form from the season opener where he hammered 92 and in the New Zealand left-hander’s company brought up the team’s 100 in the eighth over. Gaikwad made batting look so easy as he effortlessly lofted three sixes in K Gowtham’s opening over (5th of the innings).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever