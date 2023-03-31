IPL 2023, GT vs CSK live updates: Shami scalps 100th IPL wicket, Chennai lose Conway early

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which returns to India again, a year after Gujarat Titans took everyone by surprise and outclassed Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in what was a fairytale debut season

GT vs CSK (Pic Courtesy: AFP File Photo)

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which returns to India again, a year after Gujarat Titans took everyone by surprise and outclassed Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in what was a fairytale debut season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will resume the home and away games this season. All the ten teams have been divided into two groups comprising five teams each. Every team will play 14 league-stage matches, including seven home and away matches. The 16th edition of the IPL will be played across 12 venues over a span of 52 days.

The opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place ahead of the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Titans. The cricketing quotient aside, fans will be treated to an eye-catching array of Bollywood celebrities at the grand opening ceremony. The opening ceremony promises to be a breathtaking visual extravaganza which will showcase actors, including Rashmika Mandana and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Action ðâ³@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium ðï¸ð pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023

IPL 2023 LIVE updates: Follow this space to be one step up.

7:40 PM: Devon Conway out!

Shami finds a thick outside-edge from Gaikwad and it races to third for one run. Cleans up Conway in a remarkable fashion. That's it! 100th wicket comes up for him. Shami slides one in sharply and Conway plays all around the line. Moeen Ali walks in next.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway start proceedings for Chennai as Mohammed Shami is handed the ball for the first over.

7:15 PM: Confirmed Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

7:10 PM: Toss update

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad.

7:02 PM: Pandya, Dhoni called upon the stage

Both Gujarat and Chennai captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are called upon the stage following a series of sizzling performances by Bollywood celebrities. BCCI president Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah are also seen gracing the stage with their presence.

6:50 PM: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles the stage

Rashmika showcases a stellar performance while dancing her heart out on the stage. She pulled off the iconic dance steps of 'Srivalli', much to the delight of the crowd.

6:40 PM: Tamannaah shakes a leg on 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'

Arijit Singh ends his performance for the evening after taking a round of the stadium on a buggy. Tamannaah arrives, and sets the stage ablaze while shaking a leg on 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the classic Pushpa: The Rise.

ð¿ðð¯ð¯ð¡ðð£ð ðð¨ ðð«ðð§!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on ð¥ð¥ with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

6:30 PM: Oh Arijit, you beauty!

The event saw Arijit in his element, belting out chartbusters, classics, covers, medleys, as the cricket loyalists danced to the tune of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the SRK-starrer flick. Next up is Tamannaah Bhatia, followed by Rashmika Mandanna.

6:20 PM: Soak in the melodious delight from Arijit Singh

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony begins with Bollywood's favourite Arijit Singh in the house. He keeps the crowd enthralled with some of his popular melodious tracks. Arijit then seeks apology from over 1 lakh spectators in the stands, saying he has never performed in front of such a big crowd. The fans, however, continue to enjoy the performances.

ððð¡ð¤ððð¤ðªð¨!



How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings ð¶ð¶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style ðð pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

6:00 PM: Mandira Bedi returns to spotlight

Both the GT and CSK buses are on their way to the stadium at the moment. The sizzling Mandira Bedi will kick off the proceedings as the host for the opening ceremony.

5:45 PM: The wait is almost over!

In a few hours from now, the IPL fervour will kick off to last about two months, yes it is the Indian Premier League time, folks! The opening ceremony will start in less than an hour, so stay tuned for all the latest live updates of the mega blockbuster.