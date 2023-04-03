IPL 2023: CSK bank on fortress Chepauk for turnaround

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years

CSK skipper MS Dhoni at a training session at Chepauk yesterday. Pic/CSK @ Twitter

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den—the MA Chidambaram stadium—for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total. Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

Also read: MS Dhoni interacts with India players

The Titans batting line-up could not be restricted and skipper Dhoni would be expecting an improved show from the bowlers. Dhoni, who uncorked a couple of big hits against Josh Little in Ahmedabad, would be hoping the batters do better and don’t leave much for him at the fag end.

He would be looking to open the points tally in front of an adoring Chepauk crowd but that would require a hugely improved performance.

The comforting factor for CSK would be the return to familiar conditions at the Chidambaram stadium, where the spinners are expected to have a big say as seen in the India-Australia third ODI played here 10 days ago.

Coach Stephen Fleming said after the defeat to the Titans that the team was a “bit match underdone” and CSK would be expected to pick up steam as the tournament progresses.

Up against the four-time champions are the KL Rahul-led LSG, who must have been buoyed by the comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever