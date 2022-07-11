MS Dhoni interacts with India players

After the second T20I game, Dhoni, who was in attendance at Edgbaston, interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Rishabh Pant tweeted the above picture with MS Dhoni at Edgbaston on Saturday

World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen interacting with the India players after the team’s series-clinching win in the second T20I against England here on Saturday.

After the game, Dhoni, who was in attendance at Edgbaston, interacted with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav's ton goes in vain as England win 3rd T20I

The pictures of the interaction were uploaded on Twitter by the BCCI and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant too posted a photo of him with the legendary former captain. “Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!” the BCCI tweeted alongside a photo of the discussion that took place in the dressing room.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever