At the time of going to press, GT were 77-5 in nine overs.

Mumbai Indians’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his century against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Sizzling Surya lights up Wankhede yet again x 00:00

Once again, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who was the guiding light for Mumbai Indians. On Friday against Gujarat Titans (GT), the toast of T20 batting smashed 103 not out off 49 balls to register his maiden IPL century and helped Mumbai Indians amass 218-5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the time of going to press, GT were 77-5 in nine overs. Earlier, Suryakumar took his time to settle; his first 20 runs coming in 15 balls. However, he soon changed gears to slam West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph for three sixes. His first 50 runs came in 32 balls when he stretched a little bit to earn a four with a sweep off leg-spinner Rashid Khan (4-30). The Mumbai batter hit every shot which he is famous for, but a few of them were inside out back foot punches. Also amazing was his back foot off drives.

Suryakumar was on 87 after the 19th over and got his first three-figure mark in T20 cricket by scoring 16 runs in the last over bowled by Joseph. Interestingly, in a 54-run unbeaten partnership for the sixth wicket which came in just 18 balls, Suryakumar contributed 50 runs off just 15 balls while Cameron Green had just three runs to his name. Suryakumar’s fiery knock was laced with 11 fours and six sixes.

MI debutant—Kerala batter Vishnu Vinod (20-ball 30), who hit in-form pacer Mohammed Shami (0-53) for a four and then immediately for a six over cover fence—gave Suryakumar good company. They stitched a 65-run stand in 42 balls for the fourth wicket. Earlier, put into bat, MI openers skipper Rohit Sharma (29) and Ishan Kishan (31) scored 61 without loss in the first six overs. However, both failed to capitalise as leggie Rashid sent them back in his very first over.

Brief scores

MI 218-5 (S Yadav 103*, I Kishan 31, V Vinod 30, R Sharma 29; R Khan 4-30) v GT (scores incomplete)

Also Read: Mumbai Indians aim to stifle in-form Gujarat Titans in must-win duel at Wankhede

usechatgpt init success