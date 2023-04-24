IPL 2023: SRH eye winning return against struggling DC

DC broke their five-game losing streak by beating Kolkata Knight Riders while SRH lost the first two, won the next two before losing their last two matches.

Aiden Markram

The batting has repeatedly floundered and thereby the script continues to go horribly wrong for both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). SRH and DC have the ignominy of being placed at the bottom of the 10-team league at the half-way stage of the tournament. The two struggling teams face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday night. They now have an uphill task to nurture any hope for a knock-out place. DC broke their five-game losing streak by beating Kolkata Knight Riders while SRH lost the first two, won the next two before losing their last two matches.

Warner up against ex-team

Captain David Warner would like to settle some old scores ever since he moved to Capitals after a successful stint with SRH. It was a bitter exit for the flamboyant Aussie opener. He has been the leading run-getter for DC although his strike rate is a matter of concern. But then, he cannot be blamed as other batters have been in poor form. Big guns like Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey have been the biggest disappointments.

Batters disappoint

SRH are also let down by their batters. They have been consistently inconsistent. The Harry Brook century at Eden Gardens may have gladdened the hearts of the team management. But the England batter was out for low scores in the next two matches. The bowlers have also not shown the consistency required in tight matches. However, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been able to keep it tight and take wickets. Umran Malik, who was brilliant with his swinging yorkers last year, has not been able to make the same impact this season. South African left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has also been disappointing. Off-spinner Washington Sundar is wicketless so far. That in nutshell, tells the story of SRH’s woes.

