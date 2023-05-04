''It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle of the overs, how to shut off overs,'' Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2023: We need to find option restrict teams under 200, says Rohit Sharma x 00:00

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is a happy man that his team successfully chased down totals in excess of 200 in back-to-back games but he said they need to improve as a bowling unit.

Mumbai Indians have conceded 200 plus scores their last four games and the inexperience of the pace attack and rustiness of Jofra Archer is affecting them.

''It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle of the overs, how to shut off overs,'' Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

''It's been three or four games where we have conceded 200, so we need to find those options in the middle.'' But he did accept that par scores have changed a lot in the last 16 years of IPL.

''When we started T20 format, 140-150 was a winning score. But look at this one. Plus one extra batter makes a huge difference as well. Not just to us but across the IPL. I just checked that the average score this IPL is 180,'' the MI skipper said.

As it has been with Suryakumar Yadav, his 66 off 31 balls had some breathtaking shots behind the square and his skipper wasn't at all surprised.

''Look, he has been doing that for the last couple of years. To play behind the wicket, that's his strength and he utilised it really well. Surya and Kishan batted brilliantly and good finish by Tim and Tilak.

''Before the start of the season we spoke about how we want to play our cricket. With the bat, we just wanted to go out there and play fearlessly and not worry about the results. Often when you think about the results you move away from your plans. But we talked right at the start that we want to be fearless.'' Rohit was all praise for Ishan Kishan's brute power in his 75 off 41 balls.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma to 'Hitman': A glorious decade passed by

''(Kishan) is a little man but he has got a lot of power. He practices those shots that we saw today. So what matters is what he does off the field and it comes off on the field,'' Rohit stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever