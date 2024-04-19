Chasing 193, Punjab were bundled out for 183 with Shashank Singh (41) and Ashutosh (61) scoring the highest runs for their team. Ahustosh blasted 7 sixes and also mentioned that it was his dream shot against Bumrah. Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs in the 33rd fixture of the IPL 2024

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma admits his dream to play sweep against Jasprit Bumrah x 00:00

Punjab Kings batsman Ashutosh Sharma who gained the attention of fans after hitting a sweep to Mumbai Indians' lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2024 match said that it was his dream to hit a sweep against the world's best bowler.

Despite Ashutosh and Shashank Singh's heroics, MI's pacers Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee showcased their skills with the ball. Bumrah registered three wickets for 21 runs and Coetzee bagged three wickets for 32 runs. Also, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 78 run-knock which helped the side to put on a respectable total on board. Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs in the 33rd fixture of the IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians survived a splendid Ashutosh (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78(53) had helped the visitors post 192/7. Chasing 193, Punjab were bundled out for 183 with Shashank Singh (41) and Ashutosh (61) scoring the highest runs for their team. Ahustosh blasted 7 sixes and also mentioned that it was his dream shot against Bumrah.

Ashutosh took full advantage of Bumrah's no-ball and swept the next ball for a six.

"It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah. I have been practising these shots. It's a game of cricket so it's very common. we have to focus on our process. When I was playing I had the belief to pull off a win," Ashutosh said in a post-match presentation.

Ashutosh revealed his conversations with the team's Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar and said a "small statement" from him made a huge difference for the batter.

"Sanjay [Bangar] sir told me that, 'you're not a slogger; you play proper cricketing shots and you should focus on [honing] that'. It was that small statement and a show of confidence from him that has made a huge difference for me and turned my game. I'm now just trying to follow that," Ashutosh said.

Punjab Kings will play their next IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)