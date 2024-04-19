But it was not all that rosy for CSK initially as their top-order struggled against some tight bowling by the home team. Left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan struck the biggest blow when he cleaned up in-form Rachin Ravindra first ball

CSK’s MS Dhoni hits out during their match against LSG in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Dhoni's 28-run cameo propels CSK to 176 vs LSG x 00:00

Yellow was the dominant colour at the Ekana Stadium, the home ground of Lucknow Super Giants. There was hardly any blue LSG jerseys visible in the stands as local fans, donning MS Dhoni’s No. 7, came out in full support of the legendary player and his team.

The wish of the Lucknow fans was to see their idol in action even for a few deliveries and it was granted as Dhoni played the kind of cameo that he has become famous for. He faced just nine deliveries, off which he collected 28, hitting three fours and two sixes. His power-hitting made the 45,000 spectators go delirious and helped CSK notch up a fighting 176-6 in their 20 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2024 | "Everyone’s nerves got tested": Pandya after PBKS clash

But it was not all that rosy for CSK initially as their top-order struggled against some tight bowling by the home team. Left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan struck the biggest blow when he cleaned up in-form Rachin Ravindra first ball.

Thereafter, CSK kept losing wickets. Barring Ajinkya Rahane (34 in 24 balls), the top-order struggled throughout with Shivam Dube and impact batter Sameer Rizvi failing to live up to the expectations.

It required a superb innings from Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 57 off 40 balls) and cameos by Moeen Ali, who hit leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in three balls, and Dhoni to ensure CSK a fighting total on the red clay pitch, where getting runs at a fast clip is not easy. By and large, the LSG bowling was steady till Moeen and Dhoni tore into the home team’s bowling attack in the final three overs.