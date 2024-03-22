IPL 2024 | "I just wanted to bat as much as I could and get better every day": Pant ahead of the first clash

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Pant wants to keep things simple with that of the team. "Most of the conversations are pretty simple. We just want to go out there, have fun, not complicate things and give our 100% in all the games," he said

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Rishabh Pant is feeling a range of emotions as he returns to action after nearly 15 months. The wicketkeeper-batsman is all set to don the big gloves and will lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. Coming back after a painstakingly long rehab following a horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant feels grateful to be back on the 22-yard strip.

The Delhiites will clash with Punjab Kings in their opening match of the IPL 2024.

"Jittery, nervous, excited...all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow," Pant said ahead of his team's first match of the season.

Pant is well aware about the fact that it will take time to get back to his old self and he wants to take one day at a time at the DC's nets.

"Every time I take the field, it's a different feeling altogether. I just wanted to bat as much as I could and get better every day. I don't think much ahead, I take one day at a time, and give my 100%," he added while talking about Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Pant wants to keep things simple with that of the team. "Most of the conversations are pretty simple. We just want to go out there, have fun, not complicate things and give our 100% in all the games," he said.

Following the return of Delhi skipper Pant, head coach Ricky Ponting is quite excited. "We are about to start an IPL, it's really an exciting time of the year. It becomes more exciting when your captain is back in your team. He is our leader. He is the heartbeat of this franchise and having him back is going to make this team a lot stronger," Ponting said when asked about Pant's return.

Ponting feels that if Pant is a bit nervous going into his first game, it is a good sign and he didn't rule out a special effort on the left-hander's return.

"We had a week's training in Vizag before coming here and trust me Rishabh is back and ready to play. He will be a little bit nervous tomorrow, playing his first game in a while but nerves are always good because it means something to you.

"I've seen where his game is at, and don't be surprised if something special happens tomorrow," he said. The DC did their pre-tournament camp in Visakhapatnam as Feroz Shah Kotla was being used for WPL matches and Ponting wanted a good start.

"Make no mistake, we have got a great team this year. Our preparations have been absolutely perfect. We are just looking to topping it off today, and make sure we put in a performance that I know would be good enough to win the game tomorrow," Ponting said.

(With PTI Inputs)