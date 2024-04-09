During the run-chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored unbeaten 67 helping CSK to defeat Kolkata by seven wickets in their IPL 2024 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai's spin troika Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Rachin Ravindra together bowled nine overs by conceding just 50 overs and registered four wickets

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IPL 2024 | "I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket": Iyer x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy faced their first loss of the IPL 2024 which came against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's show with the ball and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten knock helped CSK secure a seven-wicket victory against KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After losing the wicket of opener Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings, KKR somehow managed to reach the score of 56 in the powerplay. Later on, KKR struggled to score on the Chidambaram track and put on 137 runs on board.

"I personally feel we fell short in terms of assessing the wicket. We were phenomenal in the powerplay but after that, we couldn't capitalise, we lost consecutive wickets. We weren't able to assess the conditions as quickly as possible. It completely changed after the powerplay and scoring runs off this wicket wasn't easy," Iyer said after the match.

On the pitch where Jadeja abgged three wickets for 18 runs, KKR bowlers found it difficelt to find the rhythm. The visitors conceded 74 runs in 9.4 overs. "Obviously, they know conditions pretty well and they bowled according to their plan. It was a bit tacky, especially even when the hard-hitters came in, it wasn't easy for them to go [big] right from the first ball. It changed tremendously after the powerplay. We were trying to construct our innings, didn't go to plan. We take those learnings and move forward," he added.

Chennai's spin troika Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Rachin Ravindra together bowled nine overs by conceding just 50 overs and registered four wickets. They restricted KKR to 137 for the loss of nine wickets.

"We were in a comfortable place at the beginning, we thought 160-170 would be a great score on this wicket. Even when they played against RCB, the conditions were fairly similar. So that was our plan but when you lose consecutive wickets, it's difficult to carry forward momentum," Iyer said.

During the run-chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored unbetean 67 helping CSK to defeat Kolkata by seven wickets in their IPL 2024 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai will play tjeir next IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 14.

During the run-chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored unbeaten 67 helping CSK to defeat Kolkata by seven wickets in their IPL 2024 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai will play their next IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 14.

(With ANI Inputs)