IPL 2024 | "Prithvi is a match-winner": Amre after Wankhede's encounter
Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

We have to work on our bowling. Our bowling department has to fire and only then we can win back-to-back games

DC’s Prithvi Shaw during his 66 against MI yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre admitted on Sunday that letting the opposition score 200-plus is a major concern for his team after the 29-run loss to MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Amre said: “There is obviously room for improvement and that’s what we would like to improve. We have to work on our bowling. Our bowling department has to fire and only then we can win back-to-back games.”


Pravin Amre
Pravin Amre


Put in to bat, MI posted 234-5 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, DC managed 205-8, thanks to opener Prithvi Shaw’s 40-ball 66 and Tristan Stubbs’s 25-ball 71 not out. Amre wants Shaw to be consistent in the next five games. “Prithvi is a match-winner. He gave us a good start and that’s why we managed to cross the 200-run mark. I hope he will keep his consistency in the next five games. He is a key player for us,” Amre remarked. 

Amre lavished praise on Mumbai Indians’s all-rounder Romario Shepherd, whose 10-ball 39 not out helped the hosts win. “In this format, it’s always those five overs that are critical. Yes, we have to give credit to Shepherd the way he batted, getting 32 runs in the last over and that too against a world-class bowler [Anrich Nortje]. It was his day, it was unbelievable,” Amre said during the post-match press conference. DC have lost four out of their five games this season.

