IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: Russell and Shreyas' gritty knocks propel Kolkata to 222

Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: File Pic)

Kolkata Knight Riders batting first in the IPL 2024 match has scored 222 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The visitors now need to chase the target of 223 runs in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a vital half-century in 36 balls in the IPL 2024 match against RCB. All-rounder Andre Russell played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs, followed by late heroics of Ramandeep Singh. Facing just nine deliveries, Ramandeep smashed 24 runs including 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders, Phil Salt departed after scoring 48 runs off just 14 balls. His knock was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Sunil Narine, who scored a century in the previous match, could not score many runs against RCB today. Narine's innings ended with a score of just 10 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi who has been a consistent performer for KKR failed to make an impact against Challengers. Followed by Venkatesh Iyer who seemed to be dangerous lost his wickets in Cameron Green's over. He scored 16 runs including 3 fours. Rinku Singh also accumulated 24 runs in just 16 deliveries and also smashed 2 fours and 1 six.

After winning the toss in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis elected to bowl first. Lead pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket and conceded 40 runs in his four-over spell. Lockie Ferguson also claimed the important wicket of Rinku Singh. Completing his quota of four overs, Ferguson was smashed for 47 runs.

Pacers Yash Dayal and Cameron Green registered two wickets each to their names. The inclusion of Karn Sharma did not really help the side as the spinner went wicketless despite leaking 33 runs in his four overs.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell who opted out of a few matches citing a "mental and physical break" continued to miss the match.