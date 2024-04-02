Breaking News
IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Updated on: 02 April,2024 11:20 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five

Lucknow Super Giants celebrating during the match (Pic: AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.


Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five.


Also Read: KKR-RR, GT-DC matches rescheduled: BCCI


In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:
Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants sports news cricket news
