Lucknow Super Giants celebrating during the match (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five.

In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

