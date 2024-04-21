IPL 2024: SRH's batting domination helps to defeat DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Aussie opener Travis’s blazing 32-ball 89 along with crucial supporting acts from Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed helps SRH post mammoth 266-7 against DC

SRH opener Travis Head celebrates his half-century against DC in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Capitals were hit by a tornado named Travis Head and cyclone called Abhishek Sharma as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up yet another imposing total—266 for 7—but would certainly rue missing out on going past 300 in an IPL match here on Saturday.

At the time of going to press, DC were 131-3 in eight overs.

An IPL record Powerplay score of 125 in six overs set the tone as Head, followed up his hundred in the last match against RCB, with a scintillating 89 off 32 balls. He had Abhishek matching his tempo with 46 off just 12 balls with both the openers helping themselves to a half a dozen sixes. On a track where it required them to pitch it fuller, all Delhi pacers bowled short as Head and Abhishek would just stand deep in their crease and make merry.

Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed

On a shirtfront of a track, Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first could be debated for the longest time to come. More so his decision to give the second over to Lalit Yadav was even more contentious. Head and Abhishek both sent each and every bowler on a leather-hunt.

The normally brave Kuldeep Yadav (4-55 in 4 overs), started by giving the ball air but Abhishek carted him into the Kotla stands repeatedly, forcing him to adopt a flatter trajectory. It paid dividends as he dismissed Abhishek, Aiden Markram and Head in successive overs while Axar Patel (1-29 in 4 overs) stood tall amid ruins with the best economy rate. His dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen (15) also ensured that 30,000 viewers at the Kotla didn’t get to witness the first-ever 300 plus total of IPL.

Towards the later half, Shahbaz Ahmed (59 not out off 29 balls) also got a fifty but his innings was paled in comparison to the heavy artillery fired by Head and Abhishek upfront. Nitish Reddy (37 off 27) gave Ahmed some much-needed company.

