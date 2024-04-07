IPL 2024: Would GT be able to capitalise Mayank's pace?

Shubman Gill & Co encounter tough test against young speedster Yadav, who breaches 150 kmph regularly and has six wickets in two games; LSG set to shine at home

Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green of RCB in Bangalore on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The emergence of speedster Mayank Yadav as the bowling spearhead of Lucknow Super Giants could not have come at a better time as the team have already lost the services of four pace bowlers. Mark Wood, Shivam Mavi, David Willey and Matt Henry have been ruled out due to injuries without playing a game, while local lad Mohsin Khan, who appeared in the first two matches, suffered an ankle injury in the last home game. The LSG team management would be praying that there are no further injuries, especially to injury-prone Mayank, who has made a grand start to his IPL career by bagging the Player of the Match Award in his first two matches.

Accurate along with speed

Mayank has become the cynosure of all eyes, hurling the ball consistently over 150 kmph. But, it’s not just the raw speed that is his forte, he is pretty accurate and has the knack of picking up wickets. In the two games, he has six scalps and would be keen to show his prowess further when LSG take on Gujarat Titans tonight. The LSG bowling unit have done well despite the setbacks, but it’s the batting of the Indian players that is a cause for concern. LSG has relied heavily on overseas batters Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis for the runs. KL Rahul has been blowing hot and cold as he juggles three roles—leader, premier batter and wicketkeeper—gingerly after coming back from a knee injury that kept him out of four Tests against England recently.

Siddharth in focus

After losing their opening game to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, LSG have done well to win their next two ties, especially the one against RCB in Bangalore, which was a big morale-booster for them. In that game, another young LSG talent Manimaran Siddharth hogged the limelight by taking the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli, his first in the IPL. The left-arm spinner has the knack of bowling well with the new ball and has an inswing delivery which can fox the best of batters. The Chennai-born bowler’s performance would also be followed keenly, not only in tonight’s match, but right through the IPL.

As for Gujarat Titans, they come into the match after a heartbreaking defeat to Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. GT had the upper hand right through, but somehow contrived to lose the close game with some poor fielding and bowling when it mattered most. GT will have to show resilience and come back strongly to tame LSG in the latter’s den. Their young skipper Shubman Gill will have to lead by example and motivate others to give their best, especially the trio of Afghan bowlers—Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Azmatullah Omarzai. Each of them is a proven match-winner, but yet to hit top form.

With both teams desperate to maintain their momentum in the race to playoffs, and with both having exciting, young talent, one can expect a keen battle on a pitch where the home team had posted IPL’s highest total at the venue of 199 and then defended it well against Punjab Kings.