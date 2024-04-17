The right-arm speedster has 155 wickets in the 126 matches of the tournament at an average of 22.75 with the best bowling figures of 5/10

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Young fan mimics Jasprit Bumrah's deadly yorker with precision: Watch x 00:00

Ahead of IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, seamer Jasprit Bumrah had a cute little interaction with a young fan who also tried to emulate his action.

Apart from Bumrah, other Mumbai Indian players including Ishan Kishan, lovingly gave their autographs to the young kid on a bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan asked the child if Bumrah was his favourite player. "Yes", came the reply. Bumrah also responded and said "good choice", evoking smiles from other players.

The young fan then said he would do a bowling action and asked the players to recognise it. As he came down towards the players from a distance, Bumrah said, "this is me".

The Mumbai franchise took to X and shared a video of a right-arm seamer meeting a young fan. "Jasprit Bumrah's cutest fan," it said.

The right-arm speedster has 155 wickets in the 126 matches of the tournament at an average of 22.75 with the best bowling figures of 5/10. He has been a part of each of the Mumbai Indians' five title-winning campaigns.

Also Read: 'Hostile crowd behaviour will only motivate Hardik': Shreyas Gopal

The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently at the eighth spot in the IPL 2024 points table with just four points with winning only two out of their six matches in the ongoing season. The five-time champions have a net run rate of -0.234 in the 17th edition of the IPL.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj.

PBKS squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

(With agency inputs)