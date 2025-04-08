Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co need to fire with willow to overturn fortunes against better-placed Punjab Kings after suffering two home defeats in poor start to season

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session ahead of their match against PBKS in New Chandigarh yesterday. Pic/PTI

Starting with two excellent away wins, Punjab Kings, like many other teams in the IPL this season, found the going tough on the home turf. Their skipper Shreyas Iyer called the defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday night a wake-up call.

It must be said that in the away wins at Ahmedabad and Lucknow, Iyer had a huge role to play; his superb batting as well as leadership qualities were there for all to see. But the moment he got out early against RR, things went awry for his team. Many questioned his shot selection, playing a rash stroke in the first over and losing his wicket when the team had already lost an opener to the first ball by Jofra Archer. The good thing is that Iyer has realized his mistake and promised to make amends when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday night.

Chennai in ninth place

However, for Punjab Kings, it’s not going to be an easy game despite CSK languishing in the ninth spot in the points table. Having lost two of their three home games in the supposed fortress back home in Chennai, they will make every effort to roar back like a wounded lion. Barring in their opening game against Mumbai Indians, where Rachin Ravindra played a fine hand, CSK have somehow not looked the team that have won five IPL titles, with ageing stars former captain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja yet to come to the party.

Besides, their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked out of sorts both as a batter and as a leader. He, along with long-standing coach Stephen Fleming, will have to turn things around before it’s too late. Playing away from home can probably be a blessing in disguise and give them respite. Though it must be said, wherever CSK have played there has been a sea of yellow in the stands, with the majority wearing the MSD jersey.

CSK have floundered badly while chasing a target as their batting has yet to live up to the expectations, and much work has fallen on the shoulders of Dhoni, who does not seem to be the perfect finisher he was till recently. Thus, it is high time the younger lot came to the fore, beginning with the game here on Tuesday. It is up to the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, besides skipper Gaikwad, to raise the bar when it matters the most. As of now, their performance with the bat does not augur well for the team, but we know in cricket one good win can change the whole outlook.

Poor run for home teams

Of the 19 matches played so far till Sunday, the home teams have lost 10 matches, which has given rise to the notion that the hosts are feeling the pressure of expectation of the home fans. There have also been cases of the think-tank blaming the curators for not playing ball with the home team. But the fact remains that teams need to play sensibly and not go overboard with being excessively aggressive.



CSK bowling coach S Sriram when asked why the home teams were feeling the heat, he said, “It’s too early to determine the cause. We had a mega auction in which all teams have lost many of their players and have recruited many new ones. Thus, the teams are still coming to terms with combinations and permutations. With new players in the teams there they have not been able to take home advantage. In due course, the teams are sure to figure out how to go about taking advantage of the home conditions.”