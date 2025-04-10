IPL 2025 | "Frustrating season...": Stephen Fleming after CSK's fourth loss of the season

CSK batters gave a better account of themselves in pursuit of 220 set by Punjab Kings, but still fell short of the target by 18 runs here on Tuesday

Stephen Fleming. Pic/PTI

Head coach Stephen Fleming was relieved to see Chennai Super Kings’ top-order producing some runs, but, for him, the failure of his side to cross the line in the fourth consecutive IPL match this season remained a “frustrating” element.

CSK batters gave a better account of themselves in pursuit of 220 set by Punjab Kings, but still fell short of the target by 18 runs here on Tuesday.

“It [has been] a frustrating season so far,” Fleming told the media after the match.

“The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides. Whether it was something in the light, I’m not sure, but certainly for us that was an area of concern. If you want to pick up 20 runs, it’s probably that and [the] drop catches,” he said.

Fleming had a point there because CSK have so far dropped 11 catches in five matches, with three of them occurring against Punjab Kings.

The Kiwi then touched upon CSK’s improved batting effort as openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on 69 runs, following which the former added another 89 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube (42). “Well, positive-wise, we batted a bit better. We got some substance from the top order, which has been lacking so we were able to then construct the chase,” Fleming said.

“We just weren’t able to keep the run-rate at a good level through the middle, and it just left too much towards the end. But we’ve been out of games, so to be in a game for a lot longer is a positive aspect. The game was really lost in the field,” he added.

