Photo: Screengrab/X

In what was a dramatic season opener for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, impact man Ashutosh Sharma’s late heroics propelled the side to a sensational one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 210-run target, DC found themselves in deep trouble at 7/3 in the second over and later 116/6 after 13 overs. Just when defeat seemed inevitable, Sharma turned the game on its head with a breathtaking 66 off 31 balls, laced with five sixes and five fours.

Despite wickets tumbling around him, he displayed remarkable composure, unleashing powerful bottom-handed strokes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, handing Capitals a perfect start to their campaign.

The match marked a nightmare debut as LSG captain for Rishabh Pant, who endured a six-ball duck, faced scrutiny over his tactical decisions, and missed a crucial stumping chance in the final over, an opportunity that could have sealed the game for LSG.

Adding to the drama, visuals of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaging in a discussion with Pant and head coach Justin Langer immediately after the loss went viral on social media.

Interestingly, the incident drew comparisons to last season’s controversy when Goenka had a heated exchange with then-captain KL Rahul following a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. That infamous confrontation eventually led to Rahul’s release from the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Goenka with his Captains💀



-Removed Dhoni from captaincy after 1 season and made Smith captain in 2017

- Shouted at KL Rahul on live coverage

- All the best to Rishabh Pant now😹pic.twitter.com/6UNGkfm2iU — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 20, 2025

In a historic move, LSG broke the bank at the two-day mega auction, securing Pant’s services for a record Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive signing in IPL history.

Coming back to the match, LSG’s tactical decisions also came under the scanner, particularly the underutilisation of Shardul Thakur. Brought in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan, Thakur made an instant impact, claiming two wickets in his two overs, including Jason Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel. However, the decision not to bowl his full quota of four overs left many questioning LSG’s strategic choices in a match that ultimately slipped through their fingers.