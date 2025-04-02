Breaking News
Rickelton relieved!

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

MI wicketkeeper-batter Ryan pleased to score valuable runs — 62 not out — in thumping 8-wicket win over KKR; rates IPL pressure higher than SA20

Rickelton relieved!

MI wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton during his 62 not out against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) highest scorer in their eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, Ryan Rickelton, admitted that it was a massive relief for him to get runs and for MI to secure their first win in IPL-18. The South African wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 13 and six in MI’s earlier two games against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively, remained unbeaten on 62 (4x4, 5x6) while chasing a target of 117 at the Wankhede Stadium.


Crucial two points pocketed


“It was a massive relief in all honesty. The first two games [v CSK and GT] were on tricky and tough wickets. But to get out here in Mumbai and have [KKR pacer] Spencer Johnson [0-14] turn me inside out was quite a tough battle to get through. It’s just really pleasing to get a score. It’s more relief than anything and to get two points on the board is great for the team,” Rickelton said during a post-match press conference on Monday.


Also Read: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh: Partnerships are crucial, but we collapsed tonight

Rickelton, 28, who has represented South Africa in 10 Tests, nine ODIs and 13 T20Is, lavished praise on his young teammate and debutant left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar, who claimed 4-24. “I’ve played a few warm-up games with him [Ashwani], keeping [wickets] to him and batting against him in the nets. He’s a really nice bowler. He can swing the new ball and he executed his plan really well,” Rickelton remarked. 

Meanwhile, KKR batter Ramandeep Singh (12-ball 22), who trains with Ashwani under coach Vajinder Singh at the Launching Pad Academy in Chandigarh, said: “Ashwani is a very talented and hardworking cricketer. He is a prime example of the IPL providing opportunities to young players, and they are making the most of it. We come from the same academy, and I was hoping to face him. He has a long way to go.”

‘IPL standards are very high’

Rickelton, who also played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 competition, remarked that IPL pressure is entirely different. “Naturally, there’s just a lot more pressure. The standard is incredibly high and the conditions are changing. You’re playing with some of the world’s best players, not just in this team, but obviously around the country. That extra pressure is there and it’s hard, I’m not going to lie, it’s hard,” he added.

