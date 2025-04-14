The match saw Capitals suffer a 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians, extending their struggles at home

Fans brawl in the stands during DC vs MI (Pic: Screengrab/X)

A violent altercation marred the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a disturbing video that has gone viral on social media, spectators were seen engaging in a physical confrontation in one of the stands.

The cause of the brawl remains unclear, but the footage shows a female fan striking another attendee, while several others shouted for security intervention. Security personnel swiftly arrived on the scene and managed to restore order, eventually controlling the fight involving at least ten individuals.

This incident is not the first of its kind during IPL 2025. Earlier, another brawl took place among Rajasthan Royals fans. Although the precise timing remains uncertain, a police official intervening in that incident was seen wearing a shirt labeled 'Assam Police', hinting the altercation could have occurred during the RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders or RR vs Chennai Super Kings matches, both held in Assam’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium in March 2025.

Delhi Capitals handed their first defeat of IPL 2025 by MI

The match saw Capitals suffer a 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians, extending their struggles at home. The loss marked DC's 45th defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, equaling the record held by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for most home losses in IPL history. This ignominious record now ties the two franchises, with RCB also having lost 45 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The game itself was a dramatic affair. Mumbai's Karun Nair, making his IPL comeback, played a memorable knock of 89 runs, but his efforts were overshadowed by a late collapse from the Delhi batting line-up. The collapse, which included a rare hat-trick of run-outs, saw DC’s run chase falter as they fell short of Mumbai's total by 12 runs, finishing at 193/10 in 19 overs.

Mumbai, led by Tilak Varma’s fifty and contributions from Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, posted a challenging total of 205/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, DC's chase was off to a disastrous start, with opener Jake Fraser McGurk dismissed for a golden duck in the first over. Apart from Karun Nair, only Abishek Porel managed to score a modest 33 runs. The series of run-outs sealed the game for Mumbai, handing them a crucial win.

With this win, Mumbai Indians moved up to seventh place with two wins and four losses, while Delhi Capitals, having suffered their first defeat after a four-match winning streak, remain in second place.