Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green has been bought by RCB for 17.5 crores from Mumbai Indians. Speedsters Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga are among released the released players

RCB Director Mo Bobat (Pic: X/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article IPL Auction 2024: RCB Director Mo Bobat reveals franchise's plans ahead of the auction x 00:00

RCB Director Mo Bobat said Royal Challengers Banglore will eye bowling options in IPL 2024 auctions to support their lead pacer, Mohammed Siraj. So far, the franchise has retained 18 players including Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj and have released 11 players.

Speedsters Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga are among released the released players.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mohammad Siraj is a core part of what we do so supporting Siraj with some more bowling options including overseas bowling options is going to be a real priority for us moving forward," Bobat was quoted as saying in a media release.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS |Top 5 all rounder available at IPL Auction 2024

"Then we have got a core of local spinners, which I think is quite strong. Some of them got some opportunities over the last year or two and they might play more leading roles moving forward, he added.

Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green has been bought by RCB for 17.5 crores from Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IND vs SA 1st ODI: Star performers for India

"We have got a strong core of retaining players, and we have got a very powerful top order. Part of the decision-making that we had around our player release decisions was to try and strengthen the middle order and bringing Cameron Green was a fantastic move."

RCB have a purse of Rs 40.75 crore with a total of seven slots available to sign players. Bobat also underscored the significance of fostering the right performance environment and culture for players to showcase their capabilities.

"I am committed to a long-term project here. We have a fantastic captain in Faf, and an excellent group of senior players with the experience of Virat, Maxi (Maxwell), and DK (Dinesh Karthik). So the ingredients are really strong.

"The next objective is to make sure we create the right performance, and culture where the players can really go and showcase what they are capable of, and go out and entertain the public.

"If we commit to our processes, play a brand of cricket that is aggressive, and have those moments where we're prepared to be brave it will get the fans going."

(With PTI Inputs)