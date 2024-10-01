Ireland tie T20 series with South Africa

Batting first, Ireland’s openers took control, with Ross Adair and Stirling sharing a 137-run stand.

Ross Adair blasted a century and then his brother Mark took four wickets as Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs here on Sunday to tie their two-match T20 series.

Even though Ireland’s innings slightly subsided, their total of 195-6 proved to be enough. In reply the Proteas fell 10 runs short.

