"It is a misconception that modern Indian batters are better playing spin...": Simon Doull

Speaking about Team India's innings, Simon Doull said that it is not true that current Indian players are as good as their former cricketers against spin bowling. Further, he stated that even during the Indian Premier League (IPL), whenever the pitches turn, players complain about it

Simon Doull (Pic: File Pic)

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull castigated Team India batsmen for their poor batting show against spinners Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips during the second Test match.

He said that, there's a misconception that modern Indian batsmen are good against spinners, rather they are at risk as overseas players on good turning wicket.

A confused batting display during the first innings of the second Test match might put an end to Team India's record of a series loss at home in 12 years.

"I think it is a misconception around the world now that these modern Indian players are better playing spin than anyone else. They are not. They are the same as everyone else around the world. Gone are the days of Ganguly, Gambhir, Laxman and Dravid. Sachin was so, so good against spin, and the era before them. I think good quality spinners are just as good as getting India out on turning tracks as Indian spinners against good quality opposition batters. And the moment they see a turning track in IPL, they complain," Simon Doull said.

Team India's 18 series-long unbeaten record is also in jeopardy. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest run-scorer from India's first innings. He scored 38 runs, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill who played a knock of 30 runs, each.

New Zealand's spinner Mitchell Santner claimed seven wickets in the first innings for 53 runs in 19.3 overs against India in the Pune Test. Starlwart Virat Kohli, too was nutmegged by Santer during the match. Kohli departed after scoring just one run in the first innings.

(With ANI Inputs)