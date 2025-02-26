Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again Rachin Ravindra

"It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again": Rachin Ravindra

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

New Zealand batting sensation Rachin grateful to support staff and well-wishers after match-winning knock of 112 against Bangladesh following freak head injury against Pakistan during preceding tri-series

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra celebrates scoring a century against Bangladesh on Monday. PIC/Getty Images

"It was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again": Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra on Monday thanked his support staff and well-wishers for the care provided after a freak on-field accident earlier this month as he returned to action with a match-winning century that booked his side’s passage to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.


Ravindra hit 112 as New Zealand marched into the semis, taking India along with them, after his team’s win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Ravindra’s fourth ODI ton, on his Champions Trophy debut, sealed New Zealand’s chase of 237 with 23 balls and five wickets to spare. The left-hander missed New Zealand’s opening victory over Pakistan after being hit by the ball on his forehead when fielding in a recent tri-series match against the same opponents.


Ravindra after he was struck by the ball while attempting a catch recently. PIC/Getty Images
Ravindra after he was struck by the ball while attempting a catch recently. Pic/Getty Images

“Yeah, definitely a freak accident. I think things like that don’t really happen too often,” Ravindra told reporters. “I’m very grateful to have a great support crew around me in terms of the coaches, doctors and physios which is why I have been able to come out of it reasonably well and I’m extremely grateful for the love and support of everyone. Being able to contribute to a win for the Black Caps, an environment that I hold dearly and I enjoy so much playing for... it was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again,” he added.

Ravindra walked into bat with NZ in trouble at 15-2 and put on key stands including a 129-run fourth wicket partnership with Tom Latham. “He’s doing Rachin things,” said skipper Mitchell Santner who was full of praise for the 25-year-old who struck 12 fours and a six. “He  [Ravindra] loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. When he gets going he’s tough to stop,” added Santner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

