It's a Yashaspree!

Mumbai’s Jaiswal continues his run-making ways as Hyderabad are put to the sword on Day One of Ranji Trophy encounter at MCA’s BKC ground

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 162 in the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad at MCA’s BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 146 for India ‘A’ on their recent tour of Bangladesh, continued his superb form at the domestic level.

Seventh ton in 11 games

On Tuesday, the left-hander smashed his seventh century (162, 27x4, 1x6) in his 11th first-class game to help Mumbai post a massive 457-3 on Day One of their Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla complex ground.

Put into bat, Mumbai enjoyed the home conditions as Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane (139 not out, 18x4, 2x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (80-ball 90, 15x4, 1x6) showcased an attacking brand of play. Proven performer Sarfaraz Khan (40, 6x4) was Rahane’s unbeaten partner at stumps.

Jaiswal reached his half-century with the help of eight fours and a six. His cover drives and late cuts had elegance written all over them. Two stylish late-cut fours and a cover-driven boundary in one over from pacer Kartikeya Kak (1-70) got him to 97. He reached his century with a sweep shot (four) off Rohit Rayudu, the off-spinner. Jaiswal was lucky on 135, when wicketkeeper Prateek Reddy fumbled and missed a stumping chance off left-arm spinner Shashank Mehrotra’s (2-87) flighted delivery. Jaiswal had two vital partnerships—153 with Surya for the second wicket and then a 206-run stand with Rahane for the third.

“It was great fun to bat with Surya and Ajju bhai. They were sharing their experiences with me. They were guiding me throughout and I was taking their advice seriously. I learnt a lot while batting with both these top players. I really enjoyed my innings. I tried to be mindful of how I’m going to play, how I need to play the situation, learning [from] the situation and what shots I can play. Amol [Mumbai head coach Muzumdar] sir also keeps guiding us about how to keep going in the middle. He keeps sending messages,” Jaiswal explained.

Rues missing double century

He was disappointed to miss his double ton: “I was trying to bat for as long as possible. I’m a bit disappointed because it was a good chance for me to get a tall score. But it’s alright. It’s cricket. One ball can get you out. I’ll try [to score big] in the next innings.”

