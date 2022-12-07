It’s Sanjay Naik versus Iqbal Shaikh for MCA’s VP post

On Friday, it will be a straight contest between former MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and the association’s ex-Managing Committee member Iqbal Shaikh. Tuesday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and Naik and Shaikh have decided to contest

Sanjay Naik and Iqbal Shaikh

Within a couple of months of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) polls, there is another election on hand —for the Vice-President’s post. The post remained vacant because both Amol Kale, who ended up becoming president, and Naveen Shetty withdrew their nominations.

On Friday, it will be a straight contest between former MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and the association’s ex-Managing Committee member Iqbal Shaikh. Tuesday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and Naik and Shaikh have decided to contest. “I am confident about my group [Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar group], voters and about my work I have done for the last three years as MCA secretary. I am confident that members will elect me as a vice president,” Naik told mid-day on Tuesday. Shaikh claimed that his candidature is supported by the Mumbai Cricket group. “I am garnering silent support. The lobby against me is very powerful as they are in power. But I am sure people will translate their intentions on the ballot paper,” said Shaikh.

Also Read: MHA nod for visa to 34 Pakistan players, officials of blind cricket team

MCA had its elections on October 20, in which out-going VP Kale beat ex-India Test cricketer Sandeep Patil to emerge victorious as the MCA President.

Friday’s voting could involve 210 maidan clubs, 68 office clubs, 35 schools and colleges and 43 former international cricketers.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal