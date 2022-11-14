J&K’s Abdul Samad insists victories over Madhya Pradesh, Baroda are not upsets

Playing the 50-over tournament in Mumbai last season was a forgettable experience for Samad, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the India Premier League. But he worked hard on his game to bounce back

J&K’s Abdul Samad en-route his 64 against Baroda. Pic/Shadab Khan

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) registered their second successive win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. Earlier, in a closely-contested game, J&K beat Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh (MP) by two wickets at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

In a one-sided affair, the Shubham Singh Pundir-led side stunned ex-India batsman Ambati Rayudu’s team by 94 runs on Sunday.

Opting to bat at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground, J&K scored 282-6. Opener Vivrant Sharma and middle-order batsman Abdul Samad, who scored half-centuries against MP in the last game, continued their form to smash 64 each on Sunday. Samad, who reached his fifty with a straight six off left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala, hit three fours and two sixes during his 52-ball knock.

For Baroda, Meriwala and pacer Varun Aaron claimed two wickets apiece. In reply, Baroda were bowled out for 188 in 43.2 overs with J&K’s left-arm spinners Sharma (4-22), Abid Mushtaq (3-33) and off-spinner Sahil Lotra (2-28) taking the bulk of the wickets. Rayudu managed 49 (6x4), but that was not enough to win the game for Baroda.

“J&K beating MP and Baroda are not upsets. We prepared for this one-day tournament quite well during our camp in Delhi. We played three practice games there and gained momentum. Hopefully, we will qualify for the semi-final,” Samad told mid-day on Sunday.

Playing the 50-over tournament in Mumbai last season was a forgettable experience for Samad, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the India Premier League. But he worked hard on his game to bounce back.

“Last year [in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy] I managed to score just 35 runs from five games here in Mumbai. I was upset because of my poor form. I tried to become mentally strong and that’s why I am getting the results now,” said Samad.

