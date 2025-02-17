But the possible absence of Jaiswal in no way reduces the firepower of Mumbai in a match that is the repeat of last year’s final

Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav trains in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jaiswal set to miss tie as Mumbai brace for Vidarbha challenge x 00:00

It’s unlikely that Mumbai will have an injured Yashasvi Jaiswal in their ranks, but the resilient defending champions are firm favourites against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semi-final, beginning here today.

It is learnt that Jaiswal might travel to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bangalore for further assessment of his unspecified injury soon, as he has been named as a “non-travelling reserve” in India’s Champions Trophy squad.

But the possible absence of Jaiswal in no way reduces the firepower of Mumbai in a match that is the repeat of last year’s final.

Mumbai have a host of stars in their line-up such as skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur who can alter the course of the game on their own.

But more than the presence of some acclaimed and accomplished players, their determination makes the 42-time champions a team cut from different cloth.

On several occasions this season, Mumbai’s top-order malfunctioned but their lower-order batters like Thakur and Tanush Kotian have bailed them out with gritty efforts.

In contrast, Vidarbha’s frontline has been in much better shape this season as Yash Rathod (728 runs) is the fourth-highest run-getter in the chart. Karun Nair (591) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (588) too have chipped in with important runs.

04

No. of times Mumbai have entered Ranji final in the last 10 editions, winning it twice

