'Jaiswal will return as a better batter from Australia': Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is confident that the “already world-class” Yashasvi Jaiswal will return from the Australian tour a significantly improved batter, no matter the challenges he encounters along the way.

Shastri said if Jaiswal can adapt to the challenging Perth pitch, known for its lively bounce, the young opener will play with freedom later on in the series. “I think he’ll be a better player when he leaves Australian shores. Already he’s world-class,” Shastri said at a Fox Cricket event.

“He will love these pitches. He’s someone who score pretty freely as well,” he added.

