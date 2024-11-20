Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

'Jaiswal will return as a better batter from Australia': Shastri

Updated on: 20 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

“He will love these pitches. He’s someone who score pretty freely as well,” he added

Ravi Shastri and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is confident that the “already world-class” Yashasvi Jaiswal will return from the Australian tour a significantly improved batter, no matter the challenges he encounters along the way.


Also Read: Ian Healy suggests 'body bashing' Virat Kohli with short-pitched balls


Shastri said if Jaiswal can adapt to the challenging Perth pitch, known for its lively bounce, the young opener will play with freedom later on in the series. “I think he’ll be a better player when he leaves Australian shores. Already he’s world-class,” Shastri said at a Fox Cricket event.


“He will love these pitches. He’s someone who score pretty freely as well,” he added.

