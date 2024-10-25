Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jamie Smiths 89 rescues England on Day One against Pakistan

Jamie Smith’s 89 rescues England on Day One against Pakistan

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Top

Sajid finished with 6-128 and left-arm spinner Noman Ali took 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith enabled England to recover to 267 from a precarious 110-5 at lunch.

Jamie Smith’s 89 rescues England on Day One against Pakistan

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Jamie Smith’s 89 rescues England on Day One against Pakistan
x
00:00

England fought back to reduce Pakistan to 73-3 on the first day of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi Thursday, after off-spinner Sajid Khan took six wickets. 


Sajid finished with 6-128 and left-arm spinner Noman Ali took 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith enabled England to recover to 267 from a precarious 110-5 at lunch.


Also Read: Will India be able to dominate Kiwis after an unexpected loss in the opener?


At stumps, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel were both unbeaten on 16, with the home team trailing by 194 and the match in the balance.  “Smith played a brilliant knock otherwise we could have got them out for under 200,” said Sajid.

Brief scores
England 267 (J Smith 89, B Duckett 52; S Khan 6-128, N Ali 3-88) v Pakistan 73-3 (S Masood 16*, S Shakeel 16*)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england pakistan test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK