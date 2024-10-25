Sajid finished with 6-128 and left-arm spinner Noman Ali took 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith enabled England to recover to 267 from a precarious 110-5 at lunch.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Jamie Smith’s 89 rescues England on Day One against Pakistan x 00:00

England fought back to reduce Pakistan to 73-3 on the first day of the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi Thursday, after off-spinner Sajid Khan took six wickets.

Sajid finished with 6-128 and left-arm spinner Noman Ali took 3-88 after a rearguard 89 by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith enabled England to recover to 267 from a precarious 110-5 at lunch.

At stumps, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel were both unbeaten on 16, with the home team trailing by 194 and the match in the balance. “Smith played a brilliant knock otherwise we could have got them out for under 200,” said Sajid.

Brief scores

England 267 (J Smith 89, B Duckett 52; S Khan 6-128, N Ali 3-88) v Pakistan 73-3 (S Masood 16*, S Shakeel 16*)

