Jasprit Bumrah crowned ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, fifth Indian to achieve feat

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the illustrious ranks of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Ravichandran Ashwin by becoming the fifth Indian cricketer to clinch the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year award on January 28.

Bumrah triumphed over formidable competitors, including Travis Head, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, to secure the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 title.

The 31-year-old Ahmedabad-born bowler delivered a stellar performance for India in international cricket last year, featuring in 21 matches and claiming an impressive 86 wickets, solidifying his reputation as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers.

All Indians to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Rahul Dravid: 2004

Sachin Tendulkar: 2010

Ravichandran Ashwin: 2016

Virat Kohli: 2017, 2018

