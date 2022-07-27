Jasprit Bumrah will be a great Test captain: Robin Uthappa

“According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant,” said Uthappa

Robin Uthappa. Pic/AFP

India cricketer Robin Uthappa has stated that while T20 and Test cricket will continue to flourish, ODI cricket has gone into decline because it has become predictable. The veteran cricketer also opined that India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would be a great Test captain.

Also Read: BCCI set to bid for 2025 women’s ODI World Cup

“According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant,” said Uthappa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever