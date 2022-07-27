Breaking News
Jasprit Bumrah will be a great Test captain: Robin Uthappa

Updated on: 27 July,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

“According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant,” said Uthappa

Jasprit Bumrah will be a great Test captain: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa. Pic/AFP


India cricketer Robin Uthappa has stated that while T20 and Test cricket will continue to flourish, ODI cricket has gone into decline because it has become predictable. The veteran cricketer also opined that India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would be a great Test captain.

“According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant,” said Uthappa.


robin uthappa jasprit bumrah kl rahul Rishabh Pant cricket news sports news

