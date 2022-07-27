BCCI set to bid for 2025 women’s ODI World Cup

The last time a women’s 50-over World Cup was held in India was back in 2013 when Australian emerged champions after beating the West Indies by 114 runs in the final in Mumbai

India women’s cricket players. Pic/AFP

India in all likelihood will host the Women’s 50-over World Cup in 2025 as the BCCI is set to bid for the mega event. If India wins the bid, the ICC flagship event will return to the country after more than a decade.

