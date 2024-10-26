Breaking News
Jemimah’s dad Ivan denies using Khar Gym facilities for ‘conversion meetings’

Updated on: 26 October,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Khar Gymkhana revoked the Jemimah’s membership during its Annual General Meeting, following complaints from several members that Ivan allegedly misused the privileges granted to the star cricketer.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian women’s cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues’s father Ivan on Friday refuted allegations that he used her membership at the prestigious Khar Gymkhana to hold “conversion meetings” at its premises, claiming that he merely conducted prayer gatherings “in complete accordance with procedures.”


Khar Gymkhana revoked Jemimah’s membership during its Annual General Meeting, following complaints from several members that Ivan allegedly misused the privileges granted to the star cricketer.


In his response to the accusations, Ivan said: “We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gym for the purpose of prayer meetings,” Ivan said in a statement. “The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way ‘conversion meetings’ as is wrongly labelled,” he said in a social media post.

