That the museum be named after Pawar was proposed by the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Committee, led by Dr Vijay Patil in 2022

Jagdish Achrekar

Listen to this article Kanga Library must exist in totality x 00:00

The inaugural ceremony marking the commencement of the museum to be situated adjacent to the Cricket Centre building at the Wankhede Stadium, had to be postponed due to Sharad Pawar’s indisposition recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

That the museum be named after Pawar was proposed by the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Committee, led by Dr Vijay Patil in 2022. However, the then committee faced delays due to the non-receipt of the Occupancy Certificate for the 30,000-plus square feet two-storey building. Fortunately, the (MCA) has now obtained the necessary certificate.

Moreover, it’s heartening to hear that the MCA plans to revive the Dr HD Kanga Memorial Library within the museum’s precincts. The library should ideally house the entire collection of books. While this will give rise to space constraints, the MCA can consider relocating the library to their Bandra Kurla Complex premises.

Asia’s finest sports library cannot remain dormant any longer. It’s been that way for years. The museum is a realisation of Pawar’s vision to establish one within the Wankhede Stadium premises. The MCA club secretaries are likely to welcome the decision to name the museum in his honour.

On another matter, I am sure that the MCA club owners, who constitute the backbone of the MCA, would not have raised any objections, had the Apex committee decided to name the President’s box at the Wankhede Stadium as ‘Sharad Pawar President’s Box.’ However, those within Pawar’s inner circle have eschewed this option, perhaps owing to the octogenarian’s rational thinking that an honour of naming a facility inside the cricket ground, should be bestowed to the cricketers.

In light of the new President’s annexe box, coming up at the Wankhede Stadium, by removing the historic manual scoreboard of 1974, one cannot help but wonder whether the MCA has considered naming the aforementioned box after the late Madhav Mantri, a distinguished cricketer and a former president of the MCA!

Jagdish Achrekar was Treasurer of the MCA before the last elections in 2022